NEC nominates NDZ for President, David Mabuza for DP, Ace Magashule for SG

ANCWL STATEMENT FOLLOWING EXTENDED NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON THE 13th NOVEMBER 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) held its extended national executive committee (NEC) on the 13th November 2017.

The extended NEC meeting was attended by representatives from Provinces and Regions. The meeting was convened to primarily nominate preferred African National Congress (ANC) leadership to serve in the ANC NEC post the 54th National Conference in December 2017.

The meeting further reaffirmed the need for the fundamental changes in the structure, systems, institutions and patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy in favour of all South Africans, the majority of whom are African and female.

The ANCWL extended NEC meeting unanimously agreed that the following comrades must be the top six of the ANC that will champion radical economic transformation to eradicate inequalities, unemployment and poverty in the country. The nominated comrades are:

1. President: Cde Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

2. Deputy President: Cde DD Mabuza

3. National Chairperson: Cde Nathi Mthethwa

4. Secretary General: Cde Ace Magashule

5. Deputy Secretary General: Cde Jessie Duarte

6. Treasure General: Cde Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

The ANCWL further concluded on the names of comrades to be the additional members of the ANC NEC. 50% of the additional members of the ANC NEC will be women.

For over 23yrs, the majority have been enjoying political freedom with little or nothing to celebrate on economic freedom. The economy is still in the hands of the minority. The leadership to be elected in the 54th ANC National Conference must be fearless and unapologetic in implementing the radical economic transformation.

Radical economic transformation now or never!!!

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 13 November 2017