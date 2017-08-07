Party reiterates its call for President Zuma to resign, failing which ANC must recall him!

The South African Communist Party has been inundated with calls from the media regarding the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma. There is a persistent attempt suggesting that the SACP will be supporting President Zuma on Tuesday, 8 August. This unfortunate attempt debases the straight forward clarification given. It has generated a lot of fake news and unnecessary reactions to it. It has therefore necessitated that the SACP succinctly sets the record straight:

The SACP reiterates its consistent call for President Zuma to resign. If the President does not resign, the ANC should recall him!

Statement issued by the SACP, 5 August 2017