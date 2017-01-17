POLITICS

PA officials didn't meet with Maimane – Palestinian Embassy

16 January 2017
It is offensive that one would travel to the occupied Palestinian territories as a guest of the occupier, says Embassy

The Embassy of the Stateof Palestine to South Africa notes with concern certain inaccurate media reportabout the visit of Mr. Mmusi Maimane, leadeof DA, to Israel and the occupied State of Palestine and the allegations of himeetings with the leadership of thPalestinian Authority.

The Embassy of the State of Palestine to South Africa, would like to point out that thDA did not inform the embassy about Mr. Maimane's visit to the State of Palestine, and thathe embassy became aware of thDA leader's visithrough thSouth African Media.

The embassy categorically did not have any role in the recent visit beside that the embassy communicated with thPalestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Ramallah city and was officially informed by the Ministry that no one of PA officials or leadership were to meet with Mr. Maimane.

Media reportand statements by the DA delegation make no reference to actuanames of Palestinian Authority officialor what titles/office they hold.

In fact, it is offensive that one would travel to the occupied Palestinian territories as a guest of the occupier and on a trip facilitated by theoppressor.

Whighly respect and honour thspeech given by H.E. President Jacob Zuma on the occasion of the ruling party'105th anniversary celebratioon th8tJanuary 2017 when he "firmly discouraged travel to Israel for causes not related to fosterinpeace in thregion."

We welcome solidarity and impartiafact finding visits to our country and to our people. We also believe that the correct officiachmmels should be followed and respected.

The Embassy of the State of Palestinis humbled and welcomes all the supporand solidarity given to our people from the Government, people, organizations and political parties of South Africa.

Issued by the Embassy of the State of Palestine to South Africa, 16 January 2017

 

