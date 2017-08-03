Minister send condolences to family and friends of deceased at this difficult time

Tragic Accident involving National Education Standing Committee Members

2 August 2017

It with shock and sadness that I have heard that four Members of the National Assembly who were visiting schools in the Western Cape as part of their oversight role as the Education Portfolio Committee, were involved in a tragic car accident near Paarl this morning.

I believe that one of the members has died, whose name has not been released until the family has been informed, and that others have been injured.

My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time, and the other members who have been injured and part of the accident.

The National Assembly will release further details once they are in a position to do so.

Issued by Jessica Shelver on behalf of Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Minister of Education, 2 August 2017

DA deeply saddened by Basic Education committee crash

The DA was shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the awful crash in which members of the Basic Education Portfolio Committee were involved this morning.

The DA wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the MP who passed away.

We join them in mourning their loss and wish them strength during this difficult time.

We further extend our best wishes to the three other members of the committee who were injured in the crash and who are receiving urgent medical attention. We trust that they will make a speedy recovery.

Issued by John Steenhuisen, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance

Fatal accident involving ANC MPs

It is with the deepest sadness that the Office of the ANC Chief Whip in Parliament has learnt of the fatal accident where a vehicle carrying four Members of Parliament was involved in a collision in Paarl around 8am this morning. Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education was on oversight visiting schools in the Cape Winelands area of Paarl in the Western Cape.

One of our ANC MPs tragically lost their life while the other three MPs - Nomalungelo Gina of the ANC, Ian Ollis of the DA and Cynthia Majeke of the UDM sustained injuries. The three members are currently receiving care at the Paarl Medi-Clinic.

The name of the late member will be released after consultation with the family. The Office of the ANC Chief Whip has contacted the provincial ANC leadership of the province the late comrade is from, and they are currently on their way to inform the family.

The ANC Deputy Chief Whip comrade Doris Dlakude is currently on her way to Paarl to identify the comrade who has passed on and visit those in hospital.

This happens a few days after we lost another ANC MP comrade Bonhomme on Saturday 29 July 2017. We are deeply saddened by this loss as it occurred during an oversight visit in service of the people of South Africa.

We wish those in hospital a speedy recovery. This is indeed a very painful time for the ANC Parliamentary Caucus.

Further details will be released once the family of the deceased has been informed.

Issued by Nonceba Mhlauli, Media Liaison Officer, 2 August 2017