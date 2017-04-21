Movement says stalwart was in hospital after a short illness

PAC mourns the death of Sharpeville massacre leader, Kgosana

20 April 2017

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) is saddened by the sudden passing of its stalwart Cde Phillip Ata Kgosana who passed on yesterday on the 19th April 2017. He was in hospital after a short illness. He passed on in Arcacia Private Hospital, in Pretoria.

Ntate Kgosana does not need introduction but known to both his friends and foes, his initials. He was elected a regional secretary of the Cape when he was a student in the University of Cape Town which is fondly reffered to as UCT. His chairman was Cde Clarence Makwetu who led PAC to trasition from liberation struggle to modern politics.

Cde Kgosana was entrusted with a mammoth task of leading more than 100 000 people in Cape Town during the Anti-Pass Campaign which was organised by the PAC under the leadership of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe. This largest number ever in the history of mass struggle in this country.

Cde Kgosana fled to Ethiopia where he was liberated to continue his studies and fortunately graduated a degree in commerce. He also worked for the world bodty, United Nations as a Programme Development Officer in 1972.

He was elected a PAC National Organiser in the Post-1994. He devoted his entire life for the struggle of this country. His cause changed and shaped the entire cause of history. He was also a celebrated farmer who understood the significance of land.

Cde Kgosana is survived by his wife, Alice Kgosana, 3 sons and 2 daughters.

Other important details such as memorial and funeral services will be shared with you will be communicated to you as soon as the family have met.

Issued by Kenneth Mokgathle, PAC Spokesman, 20 April 2017