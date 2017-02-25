Gauteng South High Court overturned the conviction of NWest PS following an appeal process

EFF WELCOMES THE ACQUITTAL OF OUR SECRETARY OF NORTH WEST WHO WAS WRONGFULLY IMPRISONED FOR MURDER

24 February, 2017

The EFF welcomes the acquittal of our Provincial Secretary in North West, Papiki Babuile, who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for the last two years. Papiki Babuile was convicted by the North West High Court together with 8 others for conspiracy to murder and murder. Today, the Gauteng South High Court overturned the conviction following an appeal process.

We welcome this judgment with sore hearts because our fighter lost two years of his life due to a wrong conviction. This is a sign of a fundamental problem in our justice system which can, because of wrongful judgements deny our people many years of their lives and destroy their livelihoods. Many black people in our country suffer the incompetence from our lower and at times higher courts as it proves to be in this case.

Some among us who even left the EFF, and claim to fight for black people, accused us for paying a murderer. This judgement is also a demonstration of their ideological dishonesty to the black emancipation struggle.

The EFF has always held that Papiki Babuile's case was political and his imprisonment sought to kill the EFF in North West. This judgment is a political vindication of our long held position. Papiki Babuile will now resume his duties as Secretary of the province in the North West with immediate effect.

We thank all the fighters who supported him throughout this difficult time under wrongful imprisonment. We must never desert our own; victory is certain.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 24 February 2017