DA MP says Brian Molefe's return to the SOE is a monumental disaster

Parliament must launch full-scale inquiry into Eskom

The return of Brian Molefe to Eskom is a monumental disaster for the power utility, which is currently in a dire state of affairs and is surrounded by a swirling cloud of Gupta-linked corruption allegations as a result of Molefe’s tenure.

As such, the DA will write to the Chair of Chairs, Cederic Frolick, to ask that the Public Enterprises committee launch a full-scale parliamentary inquiry into Eskom.

The return of Molefe to Eskom will see the Gupta hand return to the power utility, and most likely to the forthcoming nuclear procurement deal. This is something which South Africa cannot accept.

It was clear in the Public Protector’s damning State of Capture Report that Molefe was seriously compromised in his position at Eskom. He, himself, on leaving Eskom cited the interests of corporate good governance as requiring him to leave.

The State of Capture Report details the close relationship between Molefe and the Guptas and how key decisions were taken by Molefe, as the head of Eskom, for the ultimate benefit of the Gupta’s and at the expense of the people of South Africa. Specifically, Molefe called Ajay Gupta a total of 44 times and Ajay Gupta called Molefe a total of 14 times in 8 months. Molefe can further be placed in the Saxonwold area on 19 occasions between August 2015 and November 2015.

Importantly, the criminal charges that I laid against Molefe still stand and I trust are being actively investigated by the South African Police Service.

More than this, Eskom faces enormous challenges in its entirety which now need to be investigated through a Parliamentary enquiry. Most notably:

- The Progressive Professionals Forum (Mzwanele ‘Jimmy’ Manyi CM (SA)) received a staggering R440 000 in “sponsorships” from Eskom under Molefe’s watch;

- R1 billion worth of contracts are being investigated which were allegedly awarded by current Eskom Acting CEO Matshela Koko to Impulse International, a company of which his step-daughter is a Director;

- Eskom has continued to resist the signing of contracts with IPPs even though government has instructed it to do so;

- Eskom bosses received R18.3 million in short and long-term performance bonuses in 2016;

- The entire Tegeta scandal.

The ANC have themselves come out and said that Molefe is unfit to return to Eskom as his name has not been cleared – ironic though this is given that he was just yesterday on their own Parliamentary back benches.

South Africa deserves to know the truth behind the many scandals currently engulfing Eskom. It is imperative that Parliament conducts an inquiry as a matter of urgency to ensure that those who are responsible for abuses are held to account – not least, Brian Molefe.

Our lawyers have also been instructed to investigate every angle possible to review this ridiculous and irrational decision.

Our public power utility deserves better than Saxonwold-captured individuals at its helm.

Statement issued by Natasha Mazzone MP, DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, 12 May 2017