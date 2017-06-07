Party says establishment of such an committee is a crucial step toward strengthening democracy

Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee on Political Party Funding

6 June 2017

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip welcomes the decision by the National Assembly to establish an ad hoc committee on political party funding in South Africa. The motion on political party funding tabled by the ANC Chief Whip was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly today.

This ad hoc committee will enquire into and make recommendations on funding of political parties in South Africa with a view to introducing amending legislation if necessary and, in so doing, consider -

1. A model of public and private funding for political parties; and

2. The need for, and possible means of, regulating private funding in all its forms as well as investment entities owned by political parties.

The establishment of this ad hoc committee is a crucial step towards strengthening our democracy because political parties require adequate funding in order to perform their functions and the manner and transparency of such funding is paramount in building public confidence in our political system. We are confident that the work of this committee will ensure that all political parties achieve financial sustainability in a manner that is transparent, ethical, lawful and predictable.

The ad hoc committee, as provided for in the rules of the House, will consist of 11 members drawn from various parties and must report back to the National Assembly by no later than 30 November 2017.

Issued by Nonceba Mhlauli, Media Liaison Officer, Office of the ANC Chief Whip, 6 June 2017