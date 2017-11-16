Minister states unequivocally that she does not take instructions from anybody

Minister Lynne Brown on Parliamentary inquiry of State-Owned Companies

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown has requested that Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises be even-handed and allow those who have been accused by selected witnesses, an opportunity to state their positions at the inquiry.

“Unless the Parliamentary inquiry into allegations of malfeasance at State-Owned Companies gives those who have been accused of wrongdoing the opportunity to explain their actions it will serve no higher function than advancing political agendas and further undermining the economy.

“Few South Africans will disagree that strengthening governance at State-Owned Companies is a national imperative; the companies form the spine of our economy and their well-being is therefore inextricably linked to that of the country. The swirl of allegations that have enveloped them must be investigated and set right.

“But for the Parliamentary inquiry to contribute to the promotion of justice and restoration of State-Owned companies’ credibility requires more than recording the uncontested, hearsay narratives of a selected line-up of witnesses – while excluding other voices.

“By failing to subscribe to fundamental constitutional principles such as affording people the right to reply – or to distinguish between hearsay and factual evidence – the inquiry takes the form of a kangaroo court intent on reaching pre-determined outcomes.

“In conclusion, let me state unequivocally, that I do not take instructions from anybody.

“If truth be told, Eskom officials intentionally misled me on the Trillian matter and the Acting Chairperson has assured me that those responsible will be charged by the company,” Minister Brown said.

Statement issued by Colin Cruywagen, Department of Public Enterprises, 14 November 2017