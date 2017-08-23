Party says a total of five municipal wards are to be contested in four provinces

ANC confident ahead of by elections

22 August 2017

The African National Congress is confident of the continuing support of our people ahead of the municipal by-elections to be held across the country tomorrow, 23 August 2017. This confidence finds its genesis in the continuing work done by the ANC led government to create a better life for all.

A total of five municipal wards are to be contested in four provinces being Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng and Western Cape.

We urge all the registered voters to come out in their numbers to cast their votes in these elections. Voting stations are expected to open from 07:00 am to 21:00 pm.

We thank our volunteers for the hard work to date and urge them to ensure support to all eligible voters tomorrow .

We are equally confident that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), as always, will deliver credible, free and fair elections

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, ANC, 22 August 2017