Party says it is clear that Madikizela and Mbombo did not declare these benefits and that feeds speculation something unbecoming took place

ANC wants probe of partying DA leaders

23 May 2017

The ANC demands the Western Cape legislature’s conduct committee to thoroughly investigate the acceptance of suspect lavish birthday bashes by senior DA leaders.

This follows admissions that the DA’s provincial leader (and human settlements MEC) Bonginkosi Madikizela as well as his partner health MEC Nomafrensch Mbombo were showered with extravagant parties in expensive Cape Town hotels.

Madikizela is a very senior MPL and also the leader of government business in the legislature. Some donors confirmed they sponsored the events with gifts and hospitality.

ANC Western Cape housing spokesperson in the legislature Sharon Davids says: “The ANC wants to get to the bottom of this scandal. It is clear from legislature records that Madikizela and Mbombo did not declare these benefits as required. That feeds speculation something unbecoming took place.

“The Western Cape code of conduct is clear that all members must declare their interests. It is utterly suspicious that Madikizela’s gala celebration was attended by various mega players in the construction industry. It also seems to be a DA factional feast after his election as interim provincial leader.

“There are just too many unanswered questions. Both MEC’s must account. DA premier Helen Zille must also come clean as both are in her handpicked faction and groomed by her. The whole saga blows up in Zille’s face. The Western Cape deserves better than this ongoing corruptive construction conniving and collusion with contractors.”

Issued by Cobus Grobler on behalf of ANC WCape, 23 May 2017