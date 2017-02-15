DA MP says Authority has been captured by those who have political scores to settle

DA contends that NPA is in contempt of a High Court order

The DA is of the view that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is in contempt of a High Court order that clearly stipulated the conditions under which private investigator, Paul O’Sullivan, could be arrested.

This was confirmed in the Portfolio Committee today.

The DA will investigate this serious violation fully to determine what actions to take in order to hold those responsible, to account.

O’Sullivan is in possession of a High Court order that states the police are required to give him 48 hours notice to submit himself for arrest at a designated police station.

Despite having full knowledge of this, NPA prosecutor, Adv. Molatlhwa Mashuga, signed the warrant for O’Sullivan’s arrest which is blatantly in contempt of the High Court order.

While the DA is not surprised by this most recent display of the NPA’s utter disregard for due process, we condemn it in the strongest terms.

The NPA is supposed to carry out its work independently and without fear or favour. Yet, increasingly, it has been captured by those who have political scores to settle.

Statement issued by Glynnis Breytenbach MP, DA Shadow Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development, 14 February 2017