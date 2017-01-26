Power utility asks municipalities to make use of the opportunity to make good on their owed amounts

Eskom urges municipalities to pay and avoid electricity interruptions

24 January 2017

Eskom has announced that it welcomed Public Enterprises Minister Ms Lynne Brown’s request by giving the owing municipalities until the end of January to pay their overdue arrear amounts.

The power utility has also asked the municipalities to make use of the opportunity to make good on their owed amounts. “As a considerate executive authority, Minister Brown generously intervened to afford the owing municipalities more time to pay, while their lights remained uninterrupted,” interim Chief Executive Mr Matshela Koko said.

“I sincerely hope that the municipalities take full advantage of the opportunity to make payments and necessary arrangements towards the eradication of the overdue arrear amounts,” Mr Koko added.

Eskom stressed that failure to honour the outstanding debt will compel Eskom to reactivate the electricity interruptions by issuing the schedule for the next round of interruptions of the affected municipalities, on 1 February 2017.

Issued by Eskom Media Desk, 24 January 2017