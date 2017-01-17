FF Plus says Eskom's decision to punish municipalities who have not paid their accounts is unfair towards those who have paid

16 January 2017

Eskom’s enforcement of load shedding at municipalities, who have not paid their accounts, is unfair toward those who actually have paid their service fees and the relevant executive mayors’ and municipal managers’ salaries should be suspended for every month that load shedding is enforced, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus said.

Dr. Groenewald says it is due to the incompetence of these mayors and municipal managers that this situation has arisen and the collection of outstanding service fees should be their priority to ensure that the payers of their service fees do receive their services.

He said the ANC should take full responsibility for the situation as this party started the culture of non-payment and cannot succeed now in reversing this culture.

“Total outstanding debt of service fees already amount to more than R110 billion and the government is not doing anything about it.

“If salaries of mayors and municipal managers are withheld, they will start doing their jobs and ensure that service fees are collected and that service providers, such as Eskom, are being paid,” Dr. Groenewald said.

