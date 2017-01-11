DA says it is clear from figures that something is seriously wrong with road safety approach being taken by govt

Peters’ 'business as usual’ approach to road deaths isn’t working

10 January 2017

The DA is deeply saddened to learn that 1714 people lost their lives on South Africa’s roads this festive season, a worrying 5% increase from the previous year.

We extend our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of every person who tragically lost their life on our country's roads over the past month. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

It is clear from these very concerning figures that something is seriously wrong with the approach being adopted by government.

The reality is that every year the Minister of Transport, Dipuo Peters, presents the media and South Africa with the same recycled plan to deal with the carnage on our roads, from campaigns that don’t work, to threats to introduce more punitive measures.

This business as usual approach to more than 50 deaths on our roads a day simply isn’t working, and we can’t continue with the status quo approach any longer.

The DA will accordingly request that the Portfolio Committee on Transport place at the top of its agenda the increase in road deaths in 2016, with the aim of investigating the efficiency and effectiveness of government’s plan to deal with this matter.

The DA will also be submitting a series of written questions in the National Assembly to probe whether all the Department's pledges, made following the release of the 2015 road deaths figures, were fully implemented in 2016 and to what degree. This will include determining whether the 2016 campaign was adapted at all, and on the basis of what evidence.

The DA again wishes the families who lost loved ones strength during this most difficult time. The DA shares your grief and pain.

Issued by Manny de Freitas, DA Shadow Minister of Transport, 10 January 2017