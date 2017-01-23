DA MP says the issuing of search warrant would have required presentation of prima facie evidence

Phahlane & IPID should be brought before Parliament for questioning

The DA will write to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman, to request that Acting National Police Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane be brought before the committee for questioning, following the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (IPID) raid of his home.

The DA will also request that IPID be summoned before the committee to brief MPs on what happened last week.

In order for IPID to have obtained a warrant to search Phahlane’s home, the presiding magistrate had to have been presented with compelling prima facie evidence that there is a case to be answered.

This is extremely concerning. Our country’s top police officer must be beyond reproach, with a squeaky clean record of upholding the law of the Republic of South Africa. With violent crime continuing to ravage communities across our country, South Africans expect and deserve nothing less.

According to reports, the allegations relate to a stereo system, worth R80 000, given to Acting Commissioner Phahlane by a chemical company, Crimetech Laboratories. This was the very same company that supplied forensic equipment and chemicals for the SAPS during Phahlane’s time as head of the forensic science laboratory.

It has also come to light that the Director of Crimetech was involved in the interior decorating of Phahlane’s home.

This latest information follows an already completed forensic probe by CPN Forensic and Accounting Services - initiated in 2012 -regarding alleged corruption by Phahlane. The DA will also request that this report be tabled before the committee for scrutiny as a matter of urgency. We again urge Lt-Gen. Phahlane to subject himself to a lifestyle audit that will help to clarify this matter.

Given the major damage caused to the South African Police Service’s reputation by previous National Police Commissioners (NPC) such as Jackie Selebi and most recently, Riah Phiyega, this issue highlights once again the glaring need for an overhaul of the NPC's appointment process.

This should be in line with the National Development Plan’s recommendation for a shortlisting and nomination process by a National Policing Board with multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary expertise.

One would have hoped that the Minister of Police, Nathi Nhleko, would have made greater haste in ensuring that this proposal is realised but he has displayed his characteristic stalling on this point, as in others.

As a result, our embattled SAPS is yet again distracted from fighting crime and ensuring that every South African is safe in their community. This is equally insulting to all the law-abiding and courageous police men and women in our country who work in dangerous conditions to keep criminals off the street.

It is high time that the SAPS gets it act together. This in turn requires Parliament doing its job to enforce accountability for anyone and anything standing in the way of a more effective police service that helps create safe streets and safe homes in all communities.

Statement issued by Zakhele Mbhele MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 22 January 2017