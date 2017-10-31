Union says new policy is a recipe for disaster, it may open door to bribe-taking

Police promotions policy an insult to officers

30 October 2017

The South African Policing Union has learnt with dismay, shock and anger about the SAPS offer to promote a very limited number of police officers out of thousands of over-due officers. The lack of promotion in the police is a recipe for disaster as there is no way you can expect maximum performance from a demotivated workforce.

We do not condone acts of corruption or criminality at all however the lack of promotions in the police may open room for bribes. We are particularly disappointed that the offer to promote a very limited number of officers has been signed by the SAPS with another police union. The signing of agreement 3 of 2017 will prove beyond any reasonable doubt that this union has sold out members.

We have been told its only 41 237 officers to be promoted from the rank of Constable to the rank of Sergeant, 4 828 from the rank of Sergeant to the rank of Warrant Officer and 19 073 from the rank of warrant Officer Batch 1 to Warrant Officer Batch 2. These figures might sound big only to realize that it is not. The majority of functionary members have long been due for promotion for more than a period of 11 years. The SAPS is the worst employer in terms of depriving members basic labour rights.

SAPU has declared a dispute in the police bargaining chamber the SSSBC regarding this unfair labour practice. There is no way to expect good results from employees who are poorly paid and denied promotion. We call upon police officials to seriously consider their union affiliation as this might cost them dearly. They must be vigilant and look out for sweetheart unions that shout revolutionary and socialist slogans but sign agreements that sell them out.

We have a workforce of close to 200 000 in the police however those that are declared to be qualifying for a promotion are hardly a half of the total workforce. We have a large quantity of officers who have not been promoted since their employment life in the police. Some officers are even complaining that this current system is even worse that the one that was used during the old South African Police days. We do not want to have members who might think it was better in those days.

We will fight this practise with all what we have legally. SAPU calls upon the SAPS to seriously consider the implications of a demotivated workforce. This will also compromise service delivery. The recent statistics also paint a bleak future as it is clear that we are far from winning the battle against crime.

Issued by Oscar Skommere, General Secretary, SAPU, 30 October 2017