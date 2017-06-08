Movement says promises that have been made by political office bearers and top managers since 2013 have never been implemented

Poor management of SAPS caused crisis in 10111 centre

7 June 2017

Trade union Solidarity today argued that prolonged poor management of the police has led to the current labour unrest. This followed after rumours of a planned strike by SAPS employees who operate the emergency line number (10111).

According to Solidarity’s Renate Barnard, the crisis at the 10111 centre involves many issues, inter alia with the appointment of SAPS members in terms of the South African Police Service Act, the appointment of administrative staff in terms of the Public Service Act and the fact that in some cases these two groups of people perform the same functions, but huge discrepancies exist with regard to their remuneration (salary levels, benefits and promotion opportunities).

Promises that have been made by various political office bearers and top managers since 2013, have never been implemented.

SAPS top management should guard against creating new labour problems in a bid to try to resolve this problem. If administrative staff members currently appointed at salary level 5 (equivalent to the rank of constable) are randomly promoted to salary level 7 (equivalent to the rank of a warrant-officer), it will lead to renewed dissatisfaction among SAPS members.

SAPS management ignores the valid grievances of administrative staff at salary level 6, as well as the grievances of non-commissioned officers (constables, sergeants and warrant-officers) in respect of salary scale adjustments. These actions by management will definitely alienate the above-mentioned line functionaries and will lead to new labour unrest.

“The tactics of making and forgetting promises that has been followed thus far cannot continue,” Barnard said.

“In the end, the victims of long-term poor management of the police are the members of the public. With South Africa’s current crime problem, we need an efficient police service unparalysed by policy uncertainties, labour unrest and poor management,” Barnard warned.

Issued by Renate Barnard, Special Projects, Coordinator for SAPS, 7 June 2017