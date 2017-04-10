DA MP says Minister’s connection to Lunga Ncwana is of grave concern

DA to submit further allegations of improper Dlamini-CPS relationship to the Public Protector

Following reports in the media today on the possible improper relationship between the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, infamous businessman, Lunga Ncwana, and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), the DA will submit the allegations to the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to form part of her investigation the DA has requested into Dlamini’s relationship with CPS.

The link between Dlamini and Ncwana was reportedly revealed in a text message that Dlamini sent to the former director-general of Social Development, Zane Dangor, which reads; “You and Sipho [Shezi] have been used by [Thokozani] Magwaza who is a friend to my former boyfriend who wanted to extort money from Lunga and could not”.

The Minister’s connection to Ncwana is of grave concern, considering that Ncwana is a close friend of Brian Mosehla, who allegedly pocketed R83 million as CPS’s BEE partner, due to corrupt dealings.

The DA has long held that Dlamini purposefully manufactured the social grants crisis to ensure that the invalid contract with CPS would continue. The recent revelations could possibly reveal that this was done so that Dlamini and those close to her would benefit financially.

Dlamini played political games with the livelihoods of millions of South Africans, yet she somehow survived the president’s midnight cabinet reshuffle, whilst numerous other competent and effective ministers were removed.

Now that it is clear that the President has no remorse for the suffering of our people, it is up to the DA and ordinary South Africans to ensure that Dlamini and Zuma are held accountable for putting their own self-interest above the best interests of the people.

Statement issued by Bridget Masango MP, DA Shadow Minister of Social Development, 9 April 2017