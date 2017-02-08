FF Plus says possibility of irregularities and tender fraud exist

Public Protector to investigate previous ANC controlled Johannesburg metro’s donation of Mandela statue to Ramallah in Palestine

7 February 2017

The Public Protector (PP), at the request of the FF Plus, decided to investigate irregularities surrounding the Nelson Mandela statue of more than R6 million that was donated to the Palestinian city Ramallah by the then ANC-controlled Johannesburg City Council last year, Adv. Anton Alberts, FF Plus chairperson and leader in Gauteng, said.

This follows after the FF Plus requested the Public Protector, at the beginning of May 2016, to investigate the possibility of irregularities and tender fraud regarding the donation.

The Public Protector was specifically asked to investigate whether the ANC controlled Johannesburg metro broke its own tender rules with the appointment of Dali Tambo’s company, Koketso Growth, as the project management company.

The expenditure also took place during a period in which the then ANC controlled metro had to borrow money to cover service delivery costs.

The wasteful expenditure was taken further after a metro delegation, led by mayor Parks Tau, travelled to Ramallah to unveil the bronze statue.

The Public Protector was asked to investigate if the delegation had permission to travel to Palestine, how many members were part of the delegation and how much it cost the taxpayer.

Adv. Alberts said it is a victory for clean governance and the Jewish communities in Israel and South Africa as the ANC clearly sided with the Palestinians by means of its comments and actions.

He says it would be a pity if the ANC has made use of irregular funds to prove its solidarity with the Palestinians.

Issued by Anton Alberts, Provincial Leader, FF Plus Gauteng, 7 February 2017