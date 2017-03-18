League says South Africans must be aware the DA is a wolf clothed in a sheep skin

THE ANCWL STATEMENT ON PREMIER HELLEN ZILLE

16 March 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted with great contempt the praise singing assertions of colonialism by Western Cape Premeir Hellen Zille.

The ANCWL appeals to the South African public to be aware that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is a wolf clothed in a sheep skin. It is our strong conviction that this unpalatable neoliberal assertion are not solely her views but they are at the epicentre of policies and programs of DA and it's existence. Her conscious remarks should not be analysed in isolation from the imperialists funded regime change agenda that seeks to remove the democratically elected government that advances equality and replace it with cheer leaders of apartheid and colonialism.

Premier Zille 's assertions on colonialism should serve as a wake-up call to all political parties that acts as election footsoldiers of DA. They should wake up from their political stupor of feeding the DA monster whose primary aim is to subvert the values of liberation struggle and reverse the gains of our democracy. DA is prepared to go an extra mile to maintain the economic and land status quo and reserve the legacy of colonialism in which black people are treated as second if not third class citizens.

The ANCWL calls all its supporters and members to unite against the intentions of the DA and it's Alliance partners to bring colonialism in South Africa.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 16 March 2017