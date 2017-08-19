DA MP says Committee will now meet for deliberations and outcome will be announced in next two weeks

DA now awaits ruling of Bell Pottinger disciplinary hearing

Note to Editors: Please find attached a soundbite by the DA National Spokesperson, Phumzile Van Damme MP.

Today the DA presented its evidence against Bell Pottinger in the Public Relations and Communications Association’s (PRCA) disciplinary hearing into the embattled PR firm’s conduct.

The DA presented a solid case against the PR firm, on how it sought to exploit, the already fragmented, race relations in our country. This, to benefit the Guptas and the Zumas, in their quest to completely loot and plunder our public coffers.

The DA is of the view that Bell Pottinger’s pro-Gupta propaganda campaign contravened the PRCA’s Codes of Conduct.

The Committee will now meet for deliberations and the outcome of the hearing is expected to be announced within 14 days.

The Committee Chairman will draft a recommendation which will be referred to the PRCA board who will “approve, amend, or overrule the decision” and if the recommendation “is one of suspension or termination [...] the Board who shall consider the report and recommendations [...] and shall give its judgement in writing”.

The DA trusts that both the Committee and the Board will make the right decision that will begin to repair the damage Bell Pottinger caused in South Africa to the benefit of President Zuma and the Gupta family.

The DA reiterates its call that Bell Pottinger must declare all funds from their Gupta accounts and reinvest these profits to benefit South Africa people such as a worthy charity.

The ANC, under President Zuma, has stooped to the lowest standards. It is clear from these revelations of corruption that the ANC can no longer be trusted to govern. We need a new beginning, a process which cannot wait until 2019.

Statement issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA national spokesperson, 18 August 2017