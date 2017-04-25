DA says KZN cannot be left to become the war-torn province it once was

Premier must expedite Inquiry into political killings following uMzimkhulu Speaker’s murder

24 April 2017

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal is shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of uMzimkhulu Municipality Speaker, Khaya Thobela who was gunned down outside his home last week.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

There can be no doubt that the number of politically-motivated killings in KZN is on the rise. While the Premier has launched a Commission of Inquiry into these heinous acts, the DA calls on him to expedite this process in the interests of the safety of the people of our province.

KZN cannot be left to become the war-torn province it once was and we expect the Premier to act to ensure this.

The DA also calls on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigations. Those who committed this dastardly deed must be brought to book.

Issued by Francois Rodgers, Leader of the DA in the KZN Legislature / DA Constituency Leader for Sisonke, 24 April 2017