POLITICS

Supra Mahumapelo’s blue light blunder – Joe McGluwa

Joe McGluwa |
08 November 2017
DA MPL says NWest Premier denies incident in Botswana ever happened

Premier Supra’s blue light blunder

8 November 2017

The Democratic Alliance in the North West was surprised when Premier Supra Mahumapelo indicated, in response to a question from us, that a certain “third force” is spreading rumours about the alleged incident that took place in Botswana last week.

We asked the Premier during a sitting in the Provincial Legislature about the incident, whereby his blue light brigade allegedly drove the President of Botswana off the road.

It was widely reported that the Botswana Government laid a complaint with the South African government shortly after the incident.

We view this as a diplomatic scandal with the Premier, again, as the main character in the drama. We have warned continuously about the dangers of these blue light brigades, travelling at high speeds on our roads. Not only do they endanger the lives of the passengers but also the lives of fellow road users.

We have warned against the arrogance in which these blue light brigades operate without respect for lives or legislation.

We pertinently asked the Premier if he was jailed after the alleged offence, and he responded that he was never arrested or detained and that the incident never happened.

We do not believe the Premier’s conspiracy theory of a third force who is aiming at destroying the relationship between South Africa and Botswana. We believe the only force that is harming relations between the countries, is the one who had no respect for traffic rules in neighbouring country.

Where the DA governs, we respect the rules of the road to ensure safety for all road users, and the use of blue lights of strictly regulated to ensure they are used at appropriate time by law enforcement officials.

Issued by Joe McGluwaDA North West Provincial Leader, 8 November 2017 

 

Many-headed Hydra Malusi Gigaba secretly explores nuclear with World Bank
Turning up the HEAT on Guptas, FSB now probing dodgy Oakbay JSE trades
Get real, SAA is neither a “strategic” nor a “national asset” – analyst
The Times winds down – a sign of things to come for print media – Harber
Revealed! How the wealthy avoid tax. Paradise Papers show innovative techniques

iSERVICE FEED