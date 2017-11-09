DA MPL says NWest Premier denies incident in Botswana ever happened

Premier Supra’s blue light blunder

8 November 2017

The Democratic Alliance in the North West was surprised when Premier Supra Mahumapelo indicated, in response to a question from us, that a certain “third force” is spreading rumours about the alleged incident that took place in Botswana last week.

We asked the Premier during a sitting in the Provincial Legislature about the incident, whereby his blue light brigade allegedly drove the President of Botswana off the road.

It was widely reported that the Botswana Government laid a complaint with the South African government shortly after the incident.

We view this as a diplomatic scandal with the Premier, again, as the main character in the drama. We have warned continuously about the dangers of these blue light brigades, travelling at high speeds on our roads. Not only do they endanger the lives of the passengers but also the lives of fellow road users.

We have warned against the arrogance in which these blue light brigades operate without respect for lives or legislation.

We pertinently asked the Premier if he was jailed after the alleged offence, and he responded that he was never arrested or detained and that the incident never happened.

We do not believe the Premier’s conspiracy theory of a third force who is aiming at destroying the relationship between South Africa and Botswana. We believe the only force that is harming relations between the countries, is the one who had no respect for traffic rules in neighbouring country.

Where the DA governs, we respect the rules of the road to ensure safety for all road users, and the use of blue lights of strictly regulated to ensure they are used at appropriate time by law enforcement officials.

Issued by Joe McGluwa, DA North West Provincial Leader, 8 November 2017