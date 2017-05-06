POLITICS

President Zuma appoints NYDA board members

Dr Bongani Ngqulunga |
05 May 2017
Mr Sifiso Mtsweni Chairperson and Ms Bavelile Hlongwa Deputy Chairperson

PRESIDENT ZUMA APPOINTS MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF THE NYDA

President Jacob Zuma has appointed members of the Board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

The following persons have been appointed as members of the NYDA Board for a period of three years:

1. Mr Sifiso John Mtsweni

2. Ms Bavelile Gloria Hlongwa

3. Ms Khomotjo Joy Maimela

4. Mr Ndumiso Thokozani Mokako

5. Mr Itiseng Kenneth Morolong

6. Mr Yershen Pillay 

7. Ms Zandile Majozi

President has also appointed Mr Sifiso Mtsweni as Chairperson and Ms Bavelile Hlongwa as Deputy Chairperson.

The President has wished the new members all of the best in their execution of the critical responsibility of leading youth development in South Africa.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 5 May 2017

 

