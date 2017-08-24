DA leader says tragedy remains a stain on the collective conscience of our nation

President Zuma should declare 16 August Marikana Memorial Day

23 August 2017

I have today written to President Jacob Zuma requesting that he declare 16 August a commemorative day to be observed annually in honour of those workers who lost their lives in Marikana on 16 August 2012.

Last week marked the fifth anniversary of the Marikana tragedy, where some 34 mineworkers – brothers, fathers, and sons – were killed by members of the South African Police Service. On the day, South Africans from all walks of life joined together in paying their respects to the fallen heroes of Marikana, calling for justice for the victims, and their families and loved ones.

The Marikana tragedy remains a stain on the collective conscience of our nation. We must mark this day as a commemorative one, where we reflect not just on the injustice of that fateful day, but the injustices which still persist throughout our society.

The President has the power to declare any day to be observed and commemorated, via a proclamation. As such, I implore President Zuma, in the interests of justice and national unity, to use this power and declare this day Marikana Memorial Day.

We are not alone in this call. We are joined by many in society, including political parties and trade unions who also believe this day ought to be ought to be a declared as such.

The President must honour those who lost their lives so tragically by declaring 16 August Marikana Memorial Day

Issued by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 23 August 2017