Update on the Heher Commission on higher education fees

28 October 2017

On 14 January 2016 President Jacob Zuma established a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the feasibility of making higher education and training fee-free in South Africa.

The Commission was chaired by Justice Arthur Heher, assisted by Adv. Gregory Ally and Ms Leah Thembisile Khumalo. The Commission was expected to complete its work within the period of 18 months. The Commission could not finish its work within the 18 months period, which warranted that the President extend its term until 30 June 2017.

The President received the final report from the Commission on 30 August 2017. The Presidency has been working on the report since the date the President received it. The Presidency is now finalizing the processing of the report which requires, among other things, that the Presidency consult with the relevant Ministers to ensure that government is ready to implement the President’s decision as as soon he releases the report. The consultations with relevant Ministries is at an advanced stage and it is expected that it will be finalized during the course of next week.

The President will release the report immediately thereafter.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 28 October 2017