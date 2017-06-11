DA MPL says clinics are stressful environments with sick people who don't need further trauma

GAUTENG PROVINCIAL CLINICS WITHOUT TOILET PAPER

All 50 provincial clinics in Tshwane have been without toilet paper for more than two months, causing considerable discomfort and hygiene hazard for thousands of staff and patients.

My information is that the Gauteng Health Department stopped the purchase and distribution of toilet paper for the clinics on 18 March this year.

Staff have brought their own toilet rolls and sometimes newspaper or pages from telephone directories.

It is unclear why toilet paper was stopped but it is probably because of lack of budget towards the end of the financial year at the end of April, or it could be sheer incompetence which is not rare in this department.

In contrast to this, the 24 clinics run by the Tshwane municipality are receiving their normal allocation of toilet rolls.

The Department has only responded this week to ordering new rolls for the provincial clinics.

Clinics are stressful environments with sick people who don't need further trauma when they use toilets without paper to clean themselves.

This breakdown in toilet paper availability in clinics highlights the Department's continuing management problems that need to be rectified in all areas.

Statement issued by Jack Bloom MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC, 10 June 2017