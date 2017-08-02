Party says MEC Creecy and ANC in Gauteng evidently do not care about resources of province and need to safeguard them at all times

Gauteng Treasury not acting on those who misuse the people’s money

1 August 2017

The Gauteng Provincial Treasury, under MEC Barbara Creecy, is failing to ensure that the people of Gauteng’s money is spent responsibly and in line with Supply Chain Management (SCM) protocols. Furthermore, the MEC is abdicating her responsibilities by stating that individual Departments must take action against official found to have flouted SCM protocols, not her.

In a response to a Democratic Alliance (DA) question about disciplinary and/or criminal action taken against officials who undermine SCM protocols, the MEC responded by saying that “It is the responsibility of Accounting Officers to institute disciplinary measure against officials found to have flouted SCM protocols.” The MEC went on further to say that “As such, information pertaining to disciplinary action taken against officials should be directed to respective departments.”

This is unacceptable given that the Provincial Treasury is the custodian of the people of Gauteng’s money and is ultimately responsible for SCM protocols, across Departments. In terms of its mandate and role, it is directed to “promote good governance by providing stewardship on all financial matters in the province.”

MEC Creecy and the ANC in Gauteng evidently do not care about the resources of the Province and the need to safeguard them at all times.

Only a DA-led government will ensure that those who mismanage the people’s money will face the full might of the law. The people’s money must work for the people by creating jobs and delivering services, and when it does not do so, those in power must be held accountable.

Issued by Adriana Randall, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Finance, 1 August 2017