Fighters say individuals must not stay away from nominations because of loss of credibility of public broadcaster

EFF calls on public nominations for appointment of the interim SABC Board

11 January 2017

EFF has noted that a lot of capable men and women of integrity who are seasoned in terms of institutional leadership have grown reluctant to sit in boards of government institutions. This is because of the loss of credibility suffered by these institutions due to undue political interference by the ruling party. The ruling party has over the years protected mediocrity, corruption and under qualified individuals at the expense of quality and integrity.

One of the major contributions to the collapse of the SABC Board is the ruling party's insistence on appointing under-experienced and weak board members so that they can manipulate and control them; subsequently controlling and manipulating the entire SABC.

The EFF therefore calls on members of the public to submit to the EFF names of individuals who are seasoned and available to serve in the SABC interim board. We further call on experienced individuals to not stay away from nominations in this regard but to avail themselves in order to serve the country and restore public trust in the SABC. If capable men and women do not available themselves, then we will all be reduced to the inevitable result of being led by mediocre and weak individuals prone to manipulation by dominant factions of the ruling party to the detriment of the public institutions.

Issued by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi, National Spokesperson, EFF, 11 January 2017