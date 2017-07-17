DA MP says Lindiwe Sisulu must disclose full list of those who benefited

R10 million used for flowers, gifts could have alleviated housing backlog

The DA will submit further Parliamentary questions after Human Settlements Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, revealed in a reply to a DA question that her department spent more than R10 million on flowers and gifts for employees, in the 2013-14 financial year

Minister Sisulu and her department need to explain why such an excessive amount of money was spent on gifts when it could have been used to address the housing backlog and could have built 100 RDP houses.

She must also make public the full list of people who benefited from the R10 million.

The DA will continue to hold public officials and state entities who mismanage to account.

Statement issued by Solly Malatsi MP, DA Shadow Minister of Human Settlements, 16 July 2016