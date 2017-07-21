DA says residents still in dark about issues relating to HM Pitje Stadium

R117+ million down the drain on HM Pitje Stadium

20 July 2017

In yet another example of a colossal waste of public funds, a total of R117 228 841.14 was spent on the HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi, Tshwane, by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development. This money could have been better spent on infrastructure development in Mamelodi.

Of particular concern is that Mamelodi residents are still in the dark about the issues relating to the Stadium in Mamelodi West.

The stadium had not been used since 2005. It remains non-compliant with safety and construction regulations and as such no occupational certificates have been issued by the City.

Emergency and seating requirements are also not up to basic standards. The angle of the seating is dangerous and pitch visibility is obsolete in certain sections of the stands.

According to a written response to a DA question, Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, revealed that the original budget for upgrades at the stadium was over R60 million. However, at the conclusion of the project just over R117 million was spent.

The most shocking revelation by the MEC is that there were zero consequences for shoddy workmanship by the contractors appointed. No contractor was blacklisted from doing business with the government, and no criminal charges have been pursued.

The MEC has now placed this burden onto the City of Tshwane for the long-term utilisation of the stadium.

This is another example of money spent with nothing to show for it.

The DA will further pursue all avenues together with the DA-led administration of the City of Tshwane, to ensure that those who benefitted financially are held accountable.

Issued by Kingsol Chabalala, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Sport, Recreation, Arts, Culture and Heritage, 20 July 2017