Party says unprecedented purchases comes in wake of scandals involving lack of firearms, uniforms and patrol vehicles

eThekwini spends R20 million on Caspirs for the understaffed Metro Police

29 June 2017

The DA is shocked by the eThekwini Municipality’s secret move to spend R20 million on the purchase of four military grade armoured vehicles, instead of hiring more staff in its Metro Police Department.

The purchase comes amid a deepening crisis in the Metro Police; staff shortages, a lack of patrol vehicles and serious political divisions. The unprecedented purchase also comes in the wake of scandals involving the lack of firearms, decent uniforms and bungling in the procurement of horse and dog food and bullet proof vests.

The revelations come after the DA noted the relatively small note on monthly tenders and awards report tables during the EXCO meeting this week.

Bought from national arms and military equipment manufacturer Denel, the four vehicles have been described as Caspir armoured vehicles.

The DA is extremely concerned about the supposed reasons for a fleet of armoured vehicles better suited for war time operations and synonymous with the suppression of pro-democracy supporters during the former regime.

These vehicles are virtually useless as crowd suppression tools and are specifically designed as troop-carrying military vehicles from which automatic armour can be fired.

The DA believes there is simply no logical reason for the vehicles to have been procured, and Mayor Zandile Gumede and City Manager Mr Nzuza will certainly have to explain why such a bizarre purchase has been made.

It smacks of wasteful expenditure and raises questions over whom this ANC-led city is going to war with. Perhaps its own citizens?

Issued by Heinz de Boer, DA eThekwini EXCO Member, 29 June 2017