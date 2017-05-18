DA says it is disingenuous of MEC to expect opposition to perform quality oversight when access to reports is denied

R34 million on secret Emfuleni external forensic investigations

17 May 2017

Emfuleni Local Municipality has spent just over R34 million on external forensic investigations over the past five financial years.

This was revealed to the DA in a written response from the Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC, Paul Mashatile. The MEC noted that a total of 22 investigations have been tabled before the local city council, 10 others are still outstanding.

The DA requested to see copies of these investigations, yet the MEC refused based on the “sensitive” nature of the reports.

It is totally disingenuous of the MEC to expect the opposition to conduct their work and perform quality oversight when access to reports are denied and not made public.

These forensic investigations were paid for by the public, thus the public has a right to know what exactly their money has been spent on.

Veiled under a cloud of secrecy, the MEC should release the documents in order to ensure transparency. What happened to those implicated, were corrective measures taken and was corruption truly rooted out of the municipality?

Indeed, the response from the MEC, shows that there is very little to show for the money spent on the investigations. Municipal officials have been on suspension dating back as far as 2010.

A detailed outline of all cases are available on request.

The DA will submit a promotion of access to information act (PAIA) application to obtain relevant information on all cases. A mere description by the municipality is not enough.

Issued by Kingsol Chabalala, DA Gauteng Constituency Head – Emfuleni North, 17 May 2017