Joburg Mayor says three officials at market misrepresented amount of various goods received

R7.5 million in theft, fraud and corruption uncovered at Joburg Market

6 March 2017

The Head of the City’s Anti – Corruption Unit, General Shadrack Sibiya, has submitted a report detailing theft, fraud and corruption amounting up to R7 535 686.43 at Joburg Market (market).

The report details how 3 officials at the market, alongside three suppliers, allegedly defrauded the City by misrepresenting the amount of various goods received via the market’s procurement processes.

Officials also fraudulently misrepresented the completeness of services rendered by some suppliers, causing substantial financial loss to the market.

One such case of misrepresentation cost residents of R1 863 876.63.

In another instance, the market overpaid R5 067 523.80 to a supplier with whom employees of the market had business interests.

The City has opened a case of fraud, theft and corruption against all implicated officials and suppliers with the HAWKS. The arrest of all those implicated is imminent.

Officials named in the report will also face the City’s internal disciplinary proceedings.

The three implicated officials have been suspended pending the outcome of all investigations.

Despite the commendable work done by most of the City’s civil servants, acts of corruption perpetrated by a few diminishes all our combined efforts to deliver the kinds of services that the residents of this City deserve.

I implore our honest and dedicated City employees to come together to help us root out corruption so we can show our residents that Johannesburg possesses a truly competent and professional civil service.

I am serious about ensuring this administration delivers the kind of clean governance the residents of Johannesburg have demanded. Our recent adjustment budget and efforts of General Sibiya’s office reflects this.

To those who would pursue a career of crime and corruption within the City, I say, the days of past administrations turning a blind eye to your blatant looting are over. We will expose you and you will face the full might of the law.

Issued by Tony Taverna-Turisan, Director of Communications, Office of the Executive Mayor, City of Johannesburg, 6 March 2017