Company says communication was never sent from the employee named

MiWay: Fake social media post investigated

20 July 2017

Leading short-term insurer MiWay has investigated the origins of a snap shot of a supposed email sent from a MiWay employee, circulating on social media. MiWay can categorically confirm that the email is fake.

MiWay CEO, René Otto said: “MiWay is a proudly South African company committed to diversity and transparency. We have been made aware of a racist email purported to have been written and sent by a member of staff. An urgent investigation was launched and we can confirm that the email with its content was never sent from a MiWay employee. There was also no such meeting that took place or decision to this effect. We are tracing the source of this fake content on social media and will take strong and appropriate action against anyone using our brand to disseminate offensive and derogatory comments.”

MiWay is a reputable insurance company with excellent Hellopeter compliment rating. The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) released its 2016 annual report and MiWay’s overturn rate was the lowest of the large insurers.

Statement issued by MiWay, 20 July 2017

Copy of the forged email being distributed on Twitter (identity of alleged sender redacted by PW):