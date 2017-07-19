Party reaffirms its non-racial, non-sexist, scientific world outlook

SACP denounces racist attack on Cde Jeremy Cronin and dismisses distortion and de-basing of its historical perspectives

18 July 2017

The South African Communist Party reaffirms its non-racial, non-sexist, scientific world outlook, and denounces the narrow nationalist, chauvinist and racist vitriol directed in particular at Cde Jeremy Cronin, a member of our Party's Central Committee, and in general at our Party. The attack by one Floyd Shivambu on Cde Jeremy, who he isolated primarily because of his race, and on the SACP as a political organisation that brought together black and white South African communists on a non-racial basis, was uncritically published by the Daily Maverick on 17 July 2017. We will not bother to mention its heading, because that is where its insults on Cde Jeremy start. The SACP dismisses the entire reactionary text, distortion and de-basing of its principled positions and history by Floyd as gibberish.

Issued by Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, National Spokesperson & Head of Communications, SACP, 18 July 2017