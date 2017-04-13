DA says this move can be described as nothing less than propaganda to ensure Zuma stays in power

Radio stations instructed to play birthday song for Zuma

12 April 2017

The DA has learnt that various public radio stations, including Ukhozi FM, Phalaphala FM, Ikwekwezi FM and Ligwalagwala FM, have received instructions “from above” to play a special happy birthday song for the President’s birthday today.

In light of the political and economic fallout following the President’s midnight cabinet reshuffle, the latest move by the Zuma camp can be described as nothing less than propaganda to ensure that he retains his power by all means possible.

The DA will submit parliamentary questions to the new Minister of Communications, Ayanda Dlodlo, to find out who exactly commissioned the song, who paid for the commissioning of the song, which stations were ordered to play it and how much it cost to air the song?

Under Zuma’s presidency, poor South Africans continue to suffer, as he sells our country to individuals who seek to loot our public coffers in order to enrich themselves.

These radio stations have an obligation to inform and educate our people and should not be used to protect the self-interests of the political elite or to sing the praises of a person who has become a one-man wrecking ball.

The DA urges all public broadcasters to protect their independence from any attempt by captured individuals to promote narratives that endanger media freedom.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA Shadow Minister of Communications, 12 April 2017