Rand Water cuts supply to Emfuleni as municipality buckles under debt crisis

9 May 2017

The DA is alarmed at the collapse of service delivery at the Emfuleni Municipality. The municipality cannot afford to pay Rand Water for an outstanding debt of R 214 million. Rand Water has subsequently lowered the water pressure by 20%.

I call on the MEC of Finance in Gauteng, Barbara Creecy, to intervene as a matter of urgency to resolve the municipality’s debt crisis. Premier Makhura reportedly instructed MEC Creecy to conduct an audit of the Emfuleni financial records. The DA will also submit written questions in the Provincial Legislature to follow up on whether the MEC did in fact conduct the audit of the municipality.

The municipality is facing a debt crisis as it owes Eskom R114 million in addition to the R 214 million that it owes to Rand Water. The municipality performs abysmally at collecting revenue. As such, it now wants to increase its overdraft to R500 million in order to pay its debts.

Maladministration and poor financial decision making are to blame for the collapse of service delivery in Emfuleni. Schools and clinics will now be placed at risk without water, while the Mayor conducts his business in luxury from the Shakespeare Hotel.

This is yet another example of how an uncaring ANC government is failing our people. The ANC has long since forgotten about the needs of the people and only cares for itself and its cadres.

Issued by Kingsol Chabalala, DA Emfuleni Constituency Head, 9 May 2017