Movement says officials must be held accountable for every penny misspent

Recovery of SABC legal costs continues

20 February 2017

Trade union Solidarity will be in court on Friday, 24 February, for the consolidation application regarding the SABC case. At this court appearance, Solidarity will insist that the cases of Solidarity and the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (BEMAWU) be consolidated so that the cases of both trade unions could be heard together on 28 March.

This follows after Solidarity represented four of the eight SABC journalists in their case against the SABC regarding their wrongful dismissal in June 2016. In November 2016, Solidarity, in conjunction with BEMAWU, approached the court to hold the SABC’s former Chief Operating Officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, personally accountable for the legal costs incurred by the two trade unions and the eight SABC employees in their case against the SABC.

Anton van der Bijl, head of Solidarity’s Centre for Fair Labour Practices, said that although it appeared that the instructions to dismiss the journalists were carried out by Simon Tebele, it will be argued that these instructions originated with Motsoeneng.

“Solidarity’s bid to hold the responsible SABC officials accountable for every penny that was spent on the unnecessary court case continues,” Van der Bijl explained.

