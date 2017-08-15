Party calls on law enforcement to move swiftly in investigations of crimes against women

ANC KZN condemns the abuse of women

14 August 2017

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is disturbed at the seemingly recurring incidents of women abuse albeit during the celebration of Women’s Month.

We noted today's granting of bail to a male learner charged with a vicious assault on a fellow female learner last November in Inanda north of Durban.

Though the ANC subscribes to the maxim of anybody accused of crime to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise, the organisation is pleased that the wheels of justice have been set into motion so that justice will be dispensed to the victim of this unwarranted assault which has gone viral on social media.

Numerous incidents of women abuse have been reported in the media recently. These incidents have dented a serious blow in the many strides that have been made in the emancipation and empowering of women since the advent of democracy 23 years ago.

“It is high time that society begins to inculcate a sense of pride and responsibility to boy-children to appreciate girl-children and not view them as potential punching bags later in life. This will go a long way in helping them to be protective of women and also not harbour patriarchal and backward views on women,” said ANC Provincial Secretary Cde Super Zuma.

The ANC, added Ntuli, also strongly condemns the Inanda, Siyathuthuka Secondary School incident where a male learner viciously assaulted a fellow defenceless female learner resulting in the latter sustaining serious injuries.

The ANC also calls on the law enforcement agencies to move swiftly in their investigations of crimes against women battering and abuse and desiat from giving unsolicited ill-advices to victims of women abuse not to prefer charges on perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

The democratic government had listed crimes against women and children as priority crime within the Justice and Crime Prevention Cluster hence we anticipate such concomitant appropriate action from our law enforcement agencies.

Issued by Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC Provincial Spokesperson, ANC KZN, 14 August 2017