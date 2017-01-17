DA not surprised that MEC requested extra time to respond, says findings of report must be devestating

Gauteng Health MEC forces delays of report into patient deaths

16 January 2017

I am disappointed but not surprised that the release of the Health Ombudsman's report into the deaths of psychiatric patients has been delayed because Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has requested extra time to respond to his findings.

Mahlangu was supposed to respond by last week on Friday 13 January, but on that day she requested a further extension of time.

She now has to reply by close of business on Tuesday 24 January 2017.

I expect that the findings of the report are devastating and that MEC Mahlangu and some senior officials could be held criminally liable.

It is important that there is accountability in this matter for the deaths that could have been prevented.

Mahlangu has refused to answer questions concerning the deaths in the Gauteng Legislature, which is typical of her general arrogance and contempt for the Legislature in this and other matters.

I hope that there are no further delaying tactics by the MEC and that the report is made public soon after her response to it.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health , 16 January 2017