Organisation says Dept of Health must expedite revamping of increasingly dilapidating infrastructure

DENOSA Gauteng calls on Health Department to make public the report on conditions of health facilities and expedite the revamping of dilapidating infrastructure in the province’s health facilities

3 March 2017

Following the tragic collapse of the roof at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg yesterday, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) in Gauteng calls on the Department of Health in the province to expedite the revamping of the increasingly dilapidating infrastructure in the province’s health facilities before more tragedies strike.

We also call on the Department to make public the audit reports of the conditions of health facilities as sought by organised labour. We welcome the immediate firing of the negligent contractor and also call for an audit of all contractors working in our health facilities.

DENOSA, however, applauds the swift response by both Health MEC of health, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, MEC of Infrastructural Development, Jacob Mamabolo, the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and Premier David Makhura. “It was pleasing to see them amongst us on the ground outside the hospital as the rescue team was busy going through the rubble,” says DENOSA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, Simphiwe Gada.

“The issue of dangerous infrastructure in the province’s health facilities has been on the agenda at bargaining chamber in the province for ever, though. While five people – two patients, a staff member and two workers – had to be rescued, it remains our fear that in other facilities where there are cracks in walls and decay in timber, more people could become victims.”

DENOSA fears that other buildings in the province may collapse on their own, due to their poor state. DENOSA applauds the great work done by the rescue teams at the scene and we are happy that no deaths occurred.

Issued by Simphiwe Gada, DENOSA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, 3 March 2017