Police have not been able to confirm the nature of the charges laid by SSA

NB Publishers note with grave concern reports in the media that the State Security Agency (SSA) has laid charges against The President’s Keepers author, Jacques Pauw.

Police have not been able to confirm the nature of the charges to our attorney, Willem de Klerk, because their systems are down. They say there are two separate complainants.

Instead of investigating what Pauw’s explosive new book reveals about the agency – including that millions of Rands of taxpayers’ money was blown on a bogus parallel intelligence network – the SSA has chosen to “shoot the messenger”.

Nevertheless, Pauw will cooperate with the authorities and should they wish to engage with him they can do so through our attorney Willem de Klerk at 082 XXX XXXX.

Pauw, who exposed the apartheid-era Vlakplaas death squads, is one of South Africa’s most respected investigative journalists, and NB Publishers stands by our courageous author and our book.

The laying of charges follows a threat earlier this week by the SSA to pursue legal action against Pauw and NB Publishers if we do not retract certain parts of the book and withdraw it from circulation. We have refused to bow to the pressure – and will continue to do so.

NB Publishers will proudly defend our author against any legal action, and are grateful and heartened for the many offers from civil-society groups for help in this regard, and the upwelling of support from the South African public.

Since its release on 29 October, more than 25 000 books have already been sold in SA book stores, and more than 50 000 are on order. The President’s Keepers is the fastest-selling book in South Africa since official Nielsen data began in 2004, and it was also a global best-seller on Amazon at the weekend.

Statement issued by NB Publishers, 9 November 2017