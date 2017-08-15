MEC says dagga addiction causes misery in communities

Gauteng government calls support of anti-dagga pickets

14 August 2017

More Gauteng residents should join the picket against the legalisation, use and possession of dagga. Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza said.

The MEC praised the growing numbers of Gauteng residents who picketed outside North Gauteng Court where a case to legalise dagga is being heard. The matter was brought by a couple, Mr Julian Stopps and Ms Myrtle Clarke who are challenging the South African Laws that prohibits dagga.

“We will continue to mobilise Local Drug Action Committees, NPOs, Recovering Service Users, families, Faith Based Organizations, NPOs and as many people of Gauteng as possible to participate. Dagga is a serious problem in our communities and it is a gateway to more harmful drugs. Dagga addiction causes misery in communities and the negative effects are long lasting. The mental institutions are full to the brim with service users suffering from substance induced psychosis.

“Dagga in the township is popular amongst teenagers mostly those of school going age. As a result schools are battling with teaching and learning and treatment centres are always full with young people addicted to dagga. The ill-effects of cannabis misuse and abuse in our communities cannot be denied,” she said.

The department is supporting the picket with T-shirts and posters with the theme “Keep it 100 Gauteng City Region say no to legalisation of dagga” and other messages against legalisation of dagga.

