Party confident that Jonas will continue serving the movement in other capacities

Resignation of ANC MP Mcebisi Jonas

6 April 2017

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip confirms the resignation of former Deputy Finance Minister and ANC MP Cde Mcebisi Jonas as a member of parliament effective 31 March 2017.

Comrade Jonas has served both as Deputy Minister and MP with absolute distinction and dedication. He has also served the movement and the South African people in various capacities over the years. On behalf of the ANC in Parliament we thank comrade Jonas for his selfless service to the movement as its public representative.

We are confident that he will continue serving the country and our movement in other capacities in future. We wish him well.

Issued by Nonceba Mhlauli, Media Liaison Officer, Office of ANC Chief Whip, 6 April 2017