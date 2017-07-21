Union pleased current acting National Commissioner listened to their long-advocated call that restructuring should be discussed before implementation

POPCRU elated over the reversal of all restructuring processes imposed in the SAPS

20 July 2017

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) is delighted about the reversal of all unilaterally-driven implementations of restructuring processes within the South African Police Service (SAPS) that had been imposed under the directive of the suspended acting Police National Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane, which had brought about widespread confusion and intentionally undermined bargaining council agreements.

It was under his leadership that the SAPS contravened a collective agreement 02/2009 of the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC), in particular, clause 4.1 and 4.4 which requires the SAPS to have meaningful consultation with the union prior to the implementation of changes relating to restructuring and changes to the organisation of work, as well as the closing down of or the establishment of any unit therein.

We have successfully managed to halt and reverse all forms of restructuring that were taking place within the SAPS, and are pleased that the current acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Mothiba has listened to our long-advocated call that all restructuring processes must be meaningfully consulted on at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council before any implementation.

These reversals include, among others, all restructuring within the following;

Protection and Security Services

Crime Intelligence

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks)

Human Resource Utilisation (HRU)

Human Resource Development (Training)

Recruitment and any other department within the SAPS.

These developments pave way for meaningful consultation, negotiation, compliance with collective agreements and the respect for stakeholders.

We are prepared to participate meaningfully in the process as it starts, and our members will be updated on further developments.

Issued by Richard Mamobolo, Media and Communications Liaison Officer, POPCRU, 20 July 2017