Dept says Minister can only act on recommendation from the SEZ Advisory Board

THE DTI DISMISSES CLAIM BY EXECUTIVE MAYOR DE LILLE ON ATLANTIS SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE

2 MARCH 2017

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) has noted with puzzlement and dismay the allegations by Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille against Minister Rob Davies. Executive Mayor de Lille accused Minister Davies of dragging his feet with regard to the designation of the proposed Atlantis Special Economic Zone.

Such sentiments are unfortunate as Minister Davies can only act on recommendation from the Special Economic Zones Advisory Board. The SEZ Advisory Board is an independent body established through the Special Economic Zones Act to advise the Minister on the policy and strategy for special economic zones, as well as on applications for designation. Minister Rob Davies has not yet received any recommendation from the SEZ Advisory Board on the Atlantis Special Economic Zone.

The Project Management Unit for the proposed Atlantis Special Economic Zone has appeared before a Technical Committee of the SEZ Advisory Board twice, and has been advised on the areas to address to strengthen the case for the designation of the Atlantis Special Economic Zone. It is therefore up to the Western Cape Provincial Government, City of Cape Town and the Project Management Unit for Atlantis Special Economic Zone to address the technical weaknesses of their application and revert back to the SEZ Advisory Board.

Furthermore, contrary to insinuations that the dti is not supporting the proposed designation, certain arrangements are in place to assist investors to locate their projects in the proposed special economic zones even before designation, subject to some conditions. It is clear that the Mayor may have been mis-informed and was furthermore not informed that the dti has spent at least R22, 7 million in support of the Atlantis SEZ initiative besides the technical support provided.

Statement issued by Sidwell Medupe, DTI spokesperson, 3 March 2017