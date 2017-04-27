Organisation congratulates ELA and SAFCEI for victory

OUTA welcomes ruling to halt nuclear deal

26 April 2017

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) welcomes Wednesday’s judgment in the Western Cape High Court to set aside Government’s irrational decision to proceed with the nuclear energy agreements with Russia.

OUTA has been working with SAFCEI for the past year on the anti-nuclear campaign, providing resources, support and helping to raise public awareness on this important issue.

“We congratulate Earthlife Africa (ELA) and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) for taking legal action as far back as October 2015,” says Ted Blom, OUTA’s Portfolio Director on Energy Matters. “OUTA is aware of Government’s plans to try and force the nuclear decision into place, without taking into account constitutional requirements and necessary administrative decision making processes.”

OUTA will continue to drive its broader strategy to ensure that Government ceases to make irrational and uninformed energy generation decisions, in the absence of an informed, transparent and meaningful energy framework that encompasses a credible Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and other necessary processes.

Issued by Ted Blom on behalf of OUTA, 26 April 2017