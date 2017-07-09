Luther Lebelo says court has deliberately ignored atrocities by some Western leaders

PPF STATEMENT ON ICC

First and foremost, the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) supports the fight against crimes against humanity and all perpetrators of these barbaric acts must face the law.

It is however our view that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has long abandoned its mandate to prosecute individuals for the international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. It has turned out to be a special court to convict only African leaders and consciously avoiding to draw all countries under the ambit of its jurisdiction.

The court has deliberately ignored atrocities by some western countries leaders around the globe including Apartheid perpetrators in South Africa. Therefore this court is not for justice for all. We call on the parliament to embark on the process of ensuring that SA is out of ICC before the end of 2017. The withdrawal is justifiable and with merit.

The PPF further calls on the RSA Head of State, President Zuma to persuade all members of African Union (AU) to withdraw from ICC and establish African Criminal Court (ACC) to prosecute individuals for the crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Africa. The ACC must also prosecute internationals who are involved in illicit financial flows, looting African mineral & natural resources and providing arms to perpetuate civil wars in Africa.

PPF calls all progressive professionals across all sectors in the length and breadth of our country to join the call by PPF to demand that SA withdraw from ICC.

Statement issued by PPF Secretary General Luther Lebelo, 6 July 2017